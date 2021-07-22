PITTSFIELD — A Winslow man faces charges after allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence on Wednesday and causing a crash that seriously injured the other driver, police said.

Seth Tozier, 33, of Winslow, is charged with operating under the influence and was taken to the Somerset County Jail in Madison.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a media release Thursday that at around 9:15 p.m., Maine State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 south at mile-marker 143 in Pittsfield.

Tozier was traveling south when he rear-ended a pickup truck in front of him operated by Billi Gunderson of North Dakota, authorities said. Gunderson’s age was not available.

“The impact of the crash caused her truck to leave I-95 and land upside-down in a ditch on the right-hand side of the road,” Moss said in the release. “Gunderson was ejected from the truck causing her significant injuries.”

Tozier’s car veered off the road and came to a stop on the left side of the road.

A LifeFlight of Maine helicopter was called to the scene but unable to fly because of weather conditions. Instead, LifeFlight’s ground crew responded and Gunderson was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was listed in critical condition.

Tozier was not injured in the crash.

Traffic was closed while the crash was being investigated and later reopened. Investigations and a reconstruction of the crash are still taking place, police said. Assisting Maine State Police were Pittsfield and Clinton police departments.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: