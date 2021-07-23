After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, fiddlers near and far are being welcomed back to Littlefield Farm in Benton to carry on a family tradition nearing its fifth decade.

The East Benton Fiddlers Convention is on this year, scheduled rain or shine, on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Scheduled the last Sunday of July, the annual festival typically draws a crowd of all ages from different areas of Maine and other states. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the event running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Litchfield Farm at 270 Richards Road, Benton. Admission is $10 at the gate and includes parking.

Chuckie Littlefield, an organizer of the event, said in an interview that the event is going on its 49th year, with music beginning at 10 a.m. and other events scheduled throughout the day.

Featured events include an adult and children’s fiddle contest, a children’s activity area and a fiddler’s workshop and showcase. Performances throughout the day include the Half Moon Jug Band, Country Choir, East Benton Jug Band and T-Acadie.

Related 45th annual East Benton Fiddlers Convention and Contest brings young and old together

The event began in 1972 and drew about 400 people. It reached record numbers a decade later, in 1982 when more than 3,500 attendees arrived at the hill. During its first there years, the event was held in front of the family barn, but as the crowds grew larger each year, the family moved the event to a large field nearby to accommodate. In 2019, the crowd was estimated at around 750.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We’re hoping to have a good turnout and we’re trying to spread the word for next year because we want to fill the fiddle hill on the 50th just for mom’s legacy. I was 10 years old when it started; this is in my blood,” Littlefield, now 59, said.

The matriarch of the Littlefield family, Shirley, worked as a housekeeper at a dormitory at Colby College in Waterville and loved to invite students to visit and started the festival from a gathering of musicians they invited to the farm. Chuckie Littlefield said on Thursday that her mom’s inspiration for creating the event came from a student at Colby who attended a similar event in another state and shared his experience with her.

Shirley and her husband, Red, started the convention together and ran it together until he died in 1989; following this, other family members stepped up to keep the tradition alive. Part of the plans for next year, Littlefield said, is to find a performer to help bring in more patrons to commemorate five decades of the bluegrass festival, a goal set by her mother.

Shirley and her husband, Red, started the fiddler’s convention together and ran it together until his death in 1989. McManus said now it’s a family affair, with a competition winding things down at the event.Shirley and her husband, Red, started the fiddler’s convention together and ran it together until his death in 1989. McManus said now it’s a family affair, with a competition winding things down at the event.

“She was the monarch of this place, she’s what keeps us going,” Littlefield said of her mom. “She wanted a fair and we can’t let it go. I’m the youngest one and we want to keep her legacy going.”

Related Summer entertainment season returns to central Maine

This year, the Legion Riders out of Fairfield will be providing hot dogs and other food at the festival and Littlefield’s niece will have a lemonade stand for a part of the day.

As the pandemic continues, the state’s guidance will be followed, Littlefield said, and hand sanitizer will be available for attendees.

“It’s a really good time, the kids have fun, the adults have fun,” Littlefield said. “We’ve been getting calls from out of state and that’s a good thing. We’re hoping we’ll be bigger than we were in 2019 and hope that the rain stays away.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: