SCARBOROUGH — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader welcomes back associate broker Sandra Godin to the team at their Scarborough location.

Godin attended Bonney Eagle High School in Standish. She then continued her education at University of Southern Maine. She has been in customer service for 20 years, most recently working as a server/bartender for Sebago Brewing Company for the past 15 years, according to a company press release.

When asked why she decided to return to Fontaine, Godin said “I left in 2020, but rejoined Fontaine in 2021 because I believe they put their clients first. The company is one-of-a-kind, and you truly feel like you are an extension of a family. The amount of support I receive from the team is amazing. I know my clients’ best interests are always protected not only by me, but also by the support of our team who are licensed and dedicated and always go out of their way to help, get answers and find solutions.”

Godin currently resides in Casco with her husband Matt, 13-year-old daughter Kaya, three dogs; a cocker spaniel, a sheltie, and a rat terrier (adopted/rescued) and four cats. She is great at multitasking and finding new ways to solve problems and will use every aspect of this to her clients’ advantage when buying or selling a home, according to the release.

The Fontaine Family Team serves 8 counties – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset – in two locations, 336 Center Street in Auburn and 432 US Route One in Scarborough. For more information visit BrendaFontaine.com or call (207)784-3800 or (207)289-3830.

