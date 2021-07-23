The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport presents a series of three outdoor concerts celebrating the summer, great music and the community. These concerts will be held on Aug. 8 and 14, and Sept. 5 in the parking lot behind Meetinghouse Arts at 40 Main St. in Freeport.

Coastal Winds will be playing at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 at. This is the Freeport area’s community band and is comprised of dedicated woodwind, brass and percussion instrumentalists. They play a variety of traditional music.

The Aug. 14 concert will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature three bands. Singer/songwriter Chris Nichols will play a set of his original tunes. He will be followed by Not2Sharp, a local band known for its harmonies, mixture of original and cover tunes and humor. Outerspace Band will close the show. This band has opened for Dr. John, B.B. King, Waylon and Willie, Willie Dixon and others.

The Sept. 5 concert will begin at noon with an interactive songwriting workshop conducted by award-winning Americana band Low Lily, followed by the All-Brights who play a wide variety of funky old tunes, country-folk-Americana and heartfelt originals. Delta Knights, who have been a Maine favorite for 25 years, will follow, bringing R&B, blues, classic rock and swing. The show will finish with Low Lily, who were winners of the Best Bluegrass Song at the 2019 Independent Music Awards.

Meetinghouse Arts is a project of The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport and is part of the alliance’s mission to support artists and arts and cultural organizations with a creative network, ongoing programs, professional development, promotion and a prominent new venue. Contact [email protected] for more information. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

