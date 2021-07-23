CANTON — A Jay man was found dead on the side of the road in an apparent all-terrain vehicle crash early Friday morning at 173 Tessier Road.

The Oxford Sheriff’s Office was called at 4:13 a.m. when the crash and victim were discovered by a newspaper carrier. The body was identified as Bradford White, 61, who was the sole occupant of the ATV, said Oxford Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

An investigation revealed that White was driving an ATV early Friday morning on Tessier Road when he apparently lost control. The ATV landed on White, pinning him in a ditch, Urquhart said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Urquhart said that investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Providing assistance were the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Med-Care Ambulance, North Star Ambulance and the Canton and Livermore Fire departments.

