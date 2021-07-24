YARMOUTH – Lorraine Sanford Woodsum, 84, of Yarmouth, died after a short illness on July 17, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Lorraine was born on Jan. 21, 1937 in Portland. She was the daughter of George A. White and Marion E. Lovendale Fish, both deceased.

Lorraine spent childhood summers in Dresden and Vinalhaven with her sisters and many cousins — fond memories of these times remained with her through the years. She was a graduate of South Portland High School and Portland University. Lorraine married William “Bill” Sanford in 1957. The couple was married for 41 years, until Bill’s passing in 1998. During their marriage Bill and Lorraine lived in Maine, Bermuda, (where she managed a steel drum band), Connecticut and Georgia, eventually settling in Bedford, N.H. Lorraine and Bill lived in Bedford for 21 years and it was there that they raised their only child, William E. Sanford III “Billy”.

Always active in the community, Lorraine served as a member of Bedford’s Budget Committee and Conservation Commision. Lorraine worked at various insurance companies as an administrative assistant, finishing her career in the business side of the food industry at Pillsbury and Kellogg’s.

In the years after her husband Bill’s passing, Lorraine led a full life in Yarmouth, enjoying the company of family and friends. But something was missing. That all changed when she met Kenneth Woodsum. The two were married in 2010 and went on to enjoy a vibrant social life with friends, often involving dinners at the Muddy Rudder.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Ken Woodsum (Yarmouth); her son, William Sanford, her daughter-in-law Marcy Sanford and two grandchildren, Julia and Jack Sanford (all of Cumberland, R.I.). She is also survived by her nieces Carol Cummings and Donna Munson (Bedford, N.H.), Heidi Clark (Bangor), Danielle Claire (Falmouth), Nicole Lebel (Falmouth), Melissa Crean (Wellesley, Mass.), her nephew Scott Caron (Cumberland); and her sister-in-law and life-long friend, Sandra Caron (Falmouth).

Lorraine always enjoyed crafting whether sewing or making her own greeting cards. She was also an avid gardener. In recent years, Lorraine enjoyed the fellowship of her “Together With Alzheimer’s” support group, through Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. In particular, she found great comfort and friendship with group members: Molly Blakeman, Martha Nichols Burns and Donna Forcier.

Besides her parents and first husband, Lorraine was predeceased by her three sisters, Ann Philbrook, Joanne Munson, Betsy Roche and brother-in-law, Donald Sanford.

There will be a private family burial service. A celebration of Lorraine’s life will take place on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth.

