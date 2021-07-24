SOFTBALL

The Windham Little League all-star team lost its opener in the Little League Softball East Region tournament on Saturday, 10-0, to Maryland on Saturday in Bristol, Connecticut.

Windham did not have a hit in the game, which lasted five innings. Maryland scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

Windham will play Delaware, which lost to New Jersey 2-0 earlier Saturday, in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUES: Tyreque Reed hit a two-run walk-off home run and the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Harrisburg Senators 6-4 on “Maine Red Snappers” night at Hadlock Field.

Reed had four RBI for Portland, which has won 17 of its last 18 games.

Harrisburg rallied to tie the game with two runs in the top of the ninth on a two-run double by Gilbert Lara.

Portland trailed 2-0 in the second inning, but rallied to take the lead. Reed hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to get Portland within one, 2-1. The Sea Dogs then scored three in the seventh to take the lead. Nick Sogard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Portland the lead, Pedro Castellanos followed with an RBI single and Reed a sacrifice fly.

Josh Winckowski pitched seven innings for Portland, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, while striking out two and walking none.

GOLF

LPGA: The day after making golfing history, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes after a 3-under-par 68 in the third round in Evian-les-Baines, France. She’s at 18 under overall and the nearest challenger is teenage American Yealimi Noh at 13 under after carding a 4-under 67.

The 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand posted a 68 and was one shot behind the 19-year-old Noh. South Korean Minjee Lee’s 6-under 65 moved her into a three-way tie for fourth spot at 11 under with Japan’s Ayaka Furue and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn, who drifted back with a 1-over 72.

On Friday, Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever by a female or male with a 10-under 61, while her history-making 36-hole score of 127 was the lowest in a major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship. But on Saturday Lee6 had a mixed bag of three bogeys, four birdies and an eagle.

Inbee Park, a seven-time major winner who won the Evian in 2012 before it became a major, was out of contention and tied at 16th at 7 under after a par 71. New world No. 1 Nelly Korda was tied for 32nd, and defending champion Jin Young Ko dropped way down to 74th after carding a miserable round of 76 including four bogeys and a double bogey.

PGA TOUR: Cameron Tringale made a short par putt on the treacherous par-5 18th hole at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota for a 5-under 66 and a one-stroke lead over Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy.

Tringale, who tied for third last year at the TPC Twin Cities, eagled the par-5 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 33-year-old topped the crowded leaderboard at 12-under 201.

Woodland overcame a double bogey on No. 1 with birdies on five of his next six holes in a 67. McNealy had a bogey-free 68.

CHAMPIONS: Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open in Sunningdale, England.

The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day. He dropped a shot on the 10th but his otherwise stellar performance had him on 11-under 199.

Jerry Kelly, a 54-year-old American, was two shots back after carding a 68 and day two leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year. Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Broadhurst won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2019.

The 63-year-old Langer won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under-par 66 put him in control at 16 under in Newport, Wales.

The Spaniard has not had a top 10 in more than two years and arrived at Celtic Manor having made just two of his last 11 cuts. Elvira bogeyed the first hole after starting with a two-shot advantage but responded with birdies on the second, fifth, ninth, 11th, 14th and 17th.

England’s Callum Shinkwin matched the lowest round of the week with a 63 on day three but may need to repeat that feat if he is to have a chance of reining in the leader, who is looking for his first win on the European Tour. American Chase Hanna, South African Justin Harding and Finn Mikko Korhonen were alongside Shinkwin at 10 under, a shot clear of another Englishman in Sam Horsfield.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kansas Coach Bill Self said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. Self, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement on the university’s Twitter account Friday that he was “feeling pretty good right now.” He will remain in isolation at his home in Lawrence, Kansas.

The coach said he had minor symptoms on Thursday and wanted to be tested before he traveled to watch recruits at various tournaments. Two tests confirmed that he was positive for the virus, he said. Self said he believes he would be in much worse condition if he was not vaccinated.

“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones,” he said.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season, the club said Saturday.

The show of confidence in Solskjaer follows a second-place finish in the Premier League and a trip to Europa League final. The deal includes an option for 2024-25.

“Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for longterm success on the pitch,” United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said. “The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.”

The Norwegian was hired in December 2018 as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho, and he was made permanent later that season.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly.

A statement from Hendrick Motorsports released Thursday said the violations were the result of an administrative error that resulted in a sealed engine assigned to Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet being unintentionally allocated to the No. 48.

