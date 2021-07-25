FICTION
Hardcover
1. “We Will Rock Our Classmates,” by Ryan Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)
2. “Hattie & Hudson,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)
3. “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)
4. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
5. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
6. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
7. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
8. “Whereabouts,” by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf)
9. “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
10. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman)
Paperback
1. “The Exiles,” by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House)
2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)
3. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
4. “Tokyo Ueno Station,” by Yu Miri (Riverhead)
5. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)
6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)
7. “Madness is Better Than Defeat,” by Ned Beauman (Vintage)
8. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)
9. “Transcendent Kingdom,” by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage)
10. “Death in Her Hands,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
2. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon)
3. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
4. “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
5. “Seek You,” by Kristen Radtke (Pantheon)
6. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)
7. “Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)
8. “Last Best Hope,” by George Packer (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
9. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)
10. “Dessert Person,” by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)
Paperback
1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)
2. “Enemy of All Mankind,” by Steven Johnson (Riverhead)
3. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)
4. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)
5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)
6. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)
7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)
8. “Why We’re Polarized,” by Ezra Klein (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Minor Feelings,” by Cathy Park Hong (One World)
10. “Big Friendship,” by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster)
– Longfellow Books, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine employers grapple with office policies amid constant change
-
Greg Kesich
The View From Here: Party politics times five
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Power line project a critical need
-
Books
Bedside Table: New biography of famed Maine poet sparks cherished memories
-
Food
Two cookbooks lavish seasonal berries with love
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.