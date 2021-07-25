FICTION

Hardcover

1. “We Will Rock Our Classmates,” by Ryan Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

2. “Hattie & Hudson,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

3. “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

4. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

5. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

6. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

8. “Whereabouts,” by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf)

9. “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman)

Paperback

1. “The Exiles,” by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House)

2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

3. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

4. “Tokyo Ueno Station,” by Yu Miri (Riverhead)

5. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)

6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

7. “Madness is Better Than Defeat,” by Ned Beauman (Vintage)

8. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

9. “Transcendent Kingdom,” by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage)

10. “Death in Her Hands,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

2. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon)

3. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

4. “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

5. “Seek You,” by Kristen Radtke (Pantheon)

6. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

7. “Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

8. “Last Best Hope,” by George Packer (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

9. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

10. “Dessert Person,” by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Enemy of All Mankind,” by Steven Johnson (Riverhead)

3. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

4. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

6. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

8. “Why We’re Polarized,” by Ezra Klein (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Minor Feelings,” by Cathy Park Hong (One World)

10. “Big Friendship,” by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster)

– Longfellow Books, Portland

