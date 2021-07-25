Ecomaine is accepting until 5 p.m. Aug. 23 designs for its Recycling is a Work of Art painting contest.

The contest is an opportunity for students, community groups and artists to submit their proposals to paint one of ecomaine’s 22-foot recycling containers with messages of reduction, reuse, recycling and sustainability. Up to six designs will be selected in September and the containers will be painted in the fall. The winning painters will receive a $500 stipend as well as reimbursement for up to $500 in supplies.

For more information about how to submit a design, visit ecomaine.org/tours-and-educational-outreach/recycling-is-a-work-of-art.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: