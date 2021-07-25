LIVERMORE, N.H. — A hiker was pronounced dead on Saturday after being found unconscious on Mount Carrigan in the White Mountains, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a hiker who was found unconscious and not breathing on the Signal Ridge Trail, the department said in a statement. The hike was found about four miles from the closest trailhead.

Other hikers performed CPR while rescue crews were on the way, but the person was later pronounced dead. Because of the remote location and steep terrain, it took until 9:30 p.m. to get the hiker’s body to the trailhead, the department said.

Authorities did not immediately release the hiker’s name while they work to notify family members.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous