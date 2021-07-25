The Portland Board of Education voted unanimously July 20 to shift $4.3 million in school renovation reserve funds to cover the cost of renovation and new construction for the Presumpscot Elementary School project.

Great Falls Construction won the project with the lowest bid of $14.6 million, but that exceeded the expected budgeted amount by close to $4.3 million.

The board will use savings from the Reiche Elementary School project, which came in more than $4.8 million under budget.

Voters approved $64 million in 2017 to renovate Longfellow, Lyseth, Presumpscot and Lyseth schools. The Lyseth project is on track to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 school year and work at the others schools is expected to begin this summer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: