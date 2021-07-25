A Prohibition-era gangster car prowled the streets of Gorham on Sunday, driven by restorer Richard Pratt, who lives in town.
Pratt calls his 92-year-old Franklin Model 130, with a secret compartment for liquor, his “old faithful,” according to the American Journal. The air-cooled, 6-cylinder four-door was one of roughly 20 participants in the Lions Club Annual Classic Car Show, held outside Gorham High School.
Built in Syracuse, New York, in 1929, the Franklin Model 130 would have been considered a luxury car, at $3,000 compared to a $495 Ford Model A, Pratt says. He found the car in East Baldwin while hunting for parts, and did much of the restoration himself.
Last year the show was canceled because of COVID-19, and on Sunday, organizers called the event short because of rain. They had expected better weather and up to 150 cars, but fewer came, perhaps because of the precipitation.
Participants spent much of their time sheltering in their cars, but an impressive array was still on display. A 1959 Chevrolet Biscayne, 1953 Ford Overdrive and a Plymouth Barracuda – lime green – were among those present on Sunday.
Admission was free for spectators, and registration was $10 for participants. Sunday was the Lions Club’s 13th annual show.
