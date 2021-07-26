The Hasenfus Gallery on Wiscasset’s Main Street will host Scrapwood Renaissance artist Eric Graffam and painter Jessica Chaples during Thursday’s Wiscasset Art Walk, 5-8 p.m.

Graffam worked as a photographer and art director in the catalog industry, before experimenting with found object sculpture.

“My sculptures are born out of what other people throw away, give away, or forget about,” Graffam said in a news release, “and, in turn, I take those items and give each piece a new life – a renaissance. Rather than ending up in a landfill, the old, rusty bits I find become whatever sculpture they tell me to make; whether it be a king fish, a seagull with attitude, or a mechanical crab.”

Chaples is a trained painter and illustrator. “When I create my art, I am always looking at color, texture, and energy of line,” she said. “I enjoy experimenting with different painting approaches and building up the surface of the canvas or board. For me, it’s about working through my impression of the moment.”

