Exhibits/Galleries

“365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears” photographic series, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick.

“A Community of Artists,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, 40 Main St., fine art, photography and sculpture, through Aug. 15.

Colin Page Solo Exhibition, Maret Hensick in the Side Gallery, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

“Maine Masters of Modernism,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. Featured artists include Will Barnet, Dahlov Ipcar, Lynne Drexler, Rockwell Kent.

“Slack Tide: a moment of calm between tides,” Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery in Bath, featuring Caroline and John Rufo through Aug. 7.

Thursday 7/29

Mary Armstrong, Leap of Faith opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free, runs through Sept. 25, covestreetarts.com.

Saturday 7/31

“Colin Page – Down to the Seas Again,” 5 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, greenhutgalleries.com.

Tuesday 8/3

Jane Herbert, opening for solo exhibit of paintings, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell, paintings, jewelry, handmade paper. Call 833-6081 for appointment or watch for open flag.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Oct. 2, mainememory.net.

Film

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival, July 29 through Aug. 8, Portland’s Eastern Promenade, $15 each film, maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row) open for the season in Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15/adults, $12/seniors, $7/age 12 and under.

Music

317 Main Community Center Summer Concert Series, Railroad Square Pavilion, Yarmouth, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, 26 and Sept. 23.

“A Message From Far Away,” Portland public art celebration, Aug. 4 and 5. Free, portlandovations.org/event/a-message-from-far-away.

Bowdoin International Music Festival, streaming through Aug. 6, bowdoinfestival.org.

Evening Concerts in Royal River Park, Yarmouth, 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18. Performances are free, snacks available for purchase, yarmouthcommunityservices.org/summer-arts-series.

Gazebo Concerts in Library Park, 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Aug. 31, 890 Washington St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Sept. 1, Brunswick Town Mall. Free.

Opera Maine’s “The Elixir of Love,” 7:30 p.m., July 28 and 30, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Two rivals vie for Adina’s heart, but only one has the help of a mystery potion. $34-$127, operamaine.org.

The Stars of MSMT, July 28, 29, Aug. 4 and 5, Maine State Music Theatre performers at Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, msmt.org.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 10, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Waterfront Park Concert Series, 6 p.m. Saturdays to Aug. 28, 61 Commercial St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse in Freeport.

Thursday 7/30

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 5:45 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $50, thompsonspoint.com.

“The Flying Dutchman” – Opera Maine, 7 p.m., celebrate Maine’s bicentennial at Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $34-$127, operamaine.org.

The Huntress and Holder of Hands, 7:30 p.m., 31 Centre St., Bath, all ages, $12, under 12 free, bit.ly/34GVcr3.

Shostakovich & Mendelssohn, 7:30 p.m., livestream from Studzinski Recital Hall in Brunswick. Free, bowdoinfestival.org.

Friday 7/31

Brian Cullen, 6 p.m., Noble Kitchen + Bar, 4 Noble St. Brunswick.

Sunday 8/1

Bach Virtuosi Festival, 7:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St, Portland. $40, bachvirtuosifestival.org.

Monday 8/2

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Jupiter String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick, bowdoinfestival.org.

Thursday 8/5

Fiddle and Piano Music, 2 p.m., Chebeague School, 14 School House Road, Chebeague Island. Music from Scotland and Cape Breton. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Karaoke, 10 p.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland.

Ongoing

Cadenza, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, livestream via Facebook. $18-$20. Visit cadenzafreeport.com/shows for schedule and Eventbrite ticket links.

DaPonte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Theater

“Leaving Iowa,” 7 p.m. Aug. 6-8, Centennial Hall, Harpswell Neck Road. Presented by Harpswell Community Theater, $10-$15.

“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical Show,” Aug. 6-29, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, portlandstage.org.

“The Comedy of Errors,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through July 31, Fenix Theatre Company at Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, fenixtheatre.com.

Thursday 7/29

New England’s Funniest Comedian Semi-Finals, 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $10, auramaine.com.

Friday 7/30

Wild West Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 6 p.m. Mystery 207 presents hilarious interactive theater, Locally Sauced, 30 Forest Falls Drive, Yarmouth. $65, kenmarcentertainment.com.

Sunday 8/1

“Of Transmuted Dreams. Augmented Reality with Pam Chevez,” noon-1 p.m., Fish Point on the Eastern Promenade, Portland. Experience stories of Portland immigrants through augmented reality. Free, register at eventbrite.com.

Thursday 8/5

“Beauty and the Beast,” 2:30 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 22 Elm St., Brunswick, sensory-friendly performance of Theatre for Young Audiences designed for families with children with autism or other sensory sensitivities. Free, but reservations required at msmt.org, 725-8769.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

