A grand jury has indicted a 44-year-old Bath man on two charges related to possession of child pornography and solicitation of a child.

According to a West Bath District Court document dated June 16, Steven T. Lunn is facing one count of Possession of Sexually Explicit Materials, a class C crime, and one count of Solicitation of a Child to Commit a Prohibited Act, a class D crime.

The indictment alleges that on or between Feb. 20, 2020 and July 3, 2020, Lunn intentionally or knowingly engaged with material that he knew, had reason to know or should have known depicted a person under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The state also alleges that on or between Feb. 20, 2020 and July 3, 2020, Lunn directly or indirectly solicited another person to engage in a prohibited act who he knew or believed was less than 14 years of age.

The prosecutor on this case is Sagadahoc County Assistant District Attorney Michael Dumas. According to Dumas, Lunn’s next court date is Tuesday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Dumas would not comment further on the case.

According the West Bath District Court, Lunn’s attorney is Peter Rodway. Immediate attempts to contact Rodway on Monday were unsuccessful.

In Maine, Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Class C crimes punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: