ON SALE NOW

Viva with Genius Black, July 30. Aura, Portland, $10. auramaine.com

Sean Britt, July 30. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, July 30. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Neighbor, July 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80 to $110 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dueling Pianos, July 31. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com

Brothers Osborne, July 31. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.75 to $59.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Liz Frame and the Kickers, July 31. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Love By Numb3rs with Spencer Albee, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Antonio Lopez & Jeff Rojo & Friends, Aug. 5. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Luke Bryan, Aug. 5. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $35 to $94.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bob Colwell & Friends Woodstock Revisited, Aug. 5. Lakehurst Lodge, Damariscotta, $20. lctv.org

Rachael & Vilray, Aug. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Heather Pierson Trio, Aug. 6. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Hunter McKay, Aug. 7. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadendzafreeport.com

Hiroya Tsukamoto, Aug. 6. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Edmund Bagnell, “He Plays the Violin,” Aug. 6. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The New Motif, Aug. 7. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Mile Twelve, Aug. 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Ruthie Foster, Aug. 7. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dar Williams, Aug. 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $90 to $125 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Jason Spooner Band with Travis James Humphrey, Aug. 8. Camden Snow Bowl , free. camdenoperahouse.com

Allan Harris’ Kate’s Soulfood, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65, $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Don Campbell Band, Aug. 13. Aura, Portland, $17. auramaine.com

Cattle Call, Aug. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Rustic Overtones, Aug. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $100 to $120 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Amanda Tubbs & Friends present the music of Lady Gaga, Aug. 13. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Megan Kouris, Aug. 13. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

The Grateful Campout with Zach Nugent Band, The Breakfast, Marble Eyes and others, Aug. 13 to 15. Thomas Point Beach & Campground, Brunswick, $110. summerjamcampout.com

One Night of Queen, Aug. 14. Aura, Portland, $19.50 to $39.50. auramaine.com

Sons of Serendip, Aug. 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Thom Bresh, Aug. 14. Cadenza, Freeport, $23. cadenzafreeport.com

Amy Helm, Aug. 15. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, Union, $3. onelongfellowsquare.com

Squeeze. Aug. 16. Aura, Portland, $55. auramaine.com

The Steel Woods, Aug. 18. Aura, Portland, $15. auramaine.com

KISS, Aug. 19. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.50 to $1,000. waterfrontconcerts.com

Thomas Rhett, Aug. 20. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.50 to $129.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Frederick Copeman with Sea Level and Mosart212, Aug. 19. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Carole Wise, Aug. 20. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Denny Breau, Aug. 21. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Hambone, Aug. 20. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Lindsay Mower, Aug. 20. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

John Gorka, Aug. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Jason Spooner Band, Aug. 20. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Gorilla Finger, Aug. 21. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com

John Gorka, Aug. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Primo Cubano with Ryan Blotnick Quartet, Aug.22. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Jason Mraz, Aug. 24. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51.50. statetheatreportland.com

Wilco with Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com

Larry Gatlin, Aug. 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60, $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Memphis Lightning, Aug. 26. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Peppino D’Agostino, Aug. 26. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

311 with Iration and Iya Terra, Aug. 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Bad Combo, Aug. 27. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Roomful of Blues, Aug. 27. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Classic Rock Orchestra, Aug. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Femmes of Rock, Aug. 27. Waterville Opera House, $43, $53. watervillecreates.org

Beatles 1964, Aug. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $29.50. auramaine.com

Sapphire Lane, Aug. 28. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

David Mallett, Aug. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Emo Night Portland, Aug. 28. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Richard Thompson, Sept. 1 & 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com

Rob Colwell & Friends Springsteen Tribute, Sept. 2. Lakehurst Lodge, Damariscotta, $20. lctv.org

St. Vincent, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Razor Daisies, Sept. 3. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Cantrip, Sept. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Ghostland featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, Deer Tick, The Mallett Brothers Band and Karina Rykman, Sept. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com

The Smith Collaboration, Sept. 4. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Richard Thompson, Sept. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com

Kesha with Betty Who, Sept. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Enter the Haggis with Adam Ezra Group, Sept. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Jacob Joliff Band, Sept. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Lettuce, Sept. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers, Sept. 10 & 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $80. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Jumpin’ Willys, Sept. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Stone Temple Posers and Yellow Ledvedder, Sept. 11. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, Sept. 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Skerryvore, Sept. 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Under My Skin: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 16. Portland House of Music, $15, $20. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Matt Nakoa, Sept. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, free. stonemountainartscenter.com

Nate Bargatze, Sept. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $51, $61.75. porttix.com

Anni Clark, Sept. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Trey Anastasio Band, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Pop Evil, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com

Tom Faunce Presents Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, Sept. 17. Portland House of Music, $15. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Brett Young, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

LeAnn Rimes, Sept. 18. Waterville Opera House, $58, $68. watervillecreates.org

Denny Breau, Sept. 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

August Burns Red, Sept. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Cadillac Three, Sept. 18. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Faye Webster, Sept. 18. Portland House of Music, Portland, $14. statetheatreportland.com

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, Sept. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $135. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Dr. Dog, Sept. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Caveman, Sept. 23. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Brit Martin with Sydney the Singer and AMA, Sept. 24. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Mike Farris, Sept. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Bess Jacques, Sept. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

AJR: The OK Orchestra Tour, Sept. 24. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 and up. waterfrontconcerts.com

Country Roads, Sept. 25. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Slip Kid tribute to The Who featuring Gary Cherone, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $15, $19. auramaine.com

Grand Hotel with Dominic Lavoie, Sept. 25. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Shawn Colvin, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Marc Cohn, Sept. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Dashboard Confessional, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

The High Kings, Sept. 30. Waterville Opera House, $27, $38. watervillecreates.org

Rob Colwell & Friends Rolling Stones tribute, Sept. 30. Lakehurst Lodge, Damariscotta, $20. lctv.org

Dar Williams, Oct. 1. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dispatch, Oct. 1 & 2. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Seth Glier, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Maine Dead Project, Oct. 2. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com

When Particles Collide, Oct. 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Clutch, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Whose Live Anyway?, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Malinda Liberty & The Grownups, Oct. 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Patty Larkin, Oct. 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Rodney Crowell, Oct. 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $70. stonemountainartscenter.com

David Pontbriand, Oct. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Oct. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jonatha Brooke, Oct. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Pinegrove, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $24. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Judy Collins, Oct. 14. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Chris Thile, Oct. 15. Waterville Opera House, $68, $78. watervillecreates.org

Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives, Oct. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $105. stonemountainartscenter.com

Spoon, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Cat & Nat: Reunion Tour, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Altan, Oct. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro, Oct. 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $43 to $75. porttix.com

Patty Griffin and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Oct. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kyle Kinane, Oct. 24. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com

City and Colour, Oct. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Gojira, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Goose, Oct. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kathy Mattea, Oct 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Gary Clark, Jr., Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Friends! The Musical Parody, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Parquet Courts, Nov. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Pat Metheny, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, Nov. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kitchen Dwellers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $12. statetheatreportland.com

Daughtry, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com

Theo Von, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

George Winston, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Keller Williams, Nov. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Le Vent du Nord, Nov. 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Paula Cole, Nov. 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Billy Strings, Nov. 15 & 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Little Feat, Nov. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Jay Leno, Dec. 5. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ice Nine Kills, Dec. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: