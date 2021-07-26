Where are our political leaders who have professed much concern over mitigating climate change?
Gov. Mills, to her credit, established the Climate Council in 2019, composed of groups of climate change experts and tasked them to provide a plan of action in one year. In announcing the plan, “Maine Won’t Wait” she pledged that her Administration would work to prevent and mitigate climate change at every turn by weaning our state off fossil fuels.
Sen. Collins chimed in stating “Maine should not trade its environment for its economy because the environment is its economy,” also mentioning reducing carbon emissions. Sen. King, founding member of the Climate Caucus, indicated “we need to get to work – now.” Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden both “applaud” the governor’s efforts. Secretary Kerry, Special Envoy for Climate, says that “Maine is setting an example for every other state with this plan.”
An industrial sized salmon farm has been proposed for Frenchman Bay. This project will produce a multitude of pollutants from greenhouse emissions from 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel burned each day and discharge billions of gallons of untreated water. Where are our political leaders? Looks like “Maine Will Wait.”
David Seaton
Cape Neddick
