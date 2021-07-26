Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 7/29 5 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building

Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Board of Adjustments and Appeals Recreation Center

Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. School Committee Recreation Center

Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Mallett Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Joint Town Council, North Yarmouth Select Board and SAD 51 Meeting Community Center

Wed. 8/4 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Town Council Neighborhood Meeting Town Hall

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Town Hall

Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 8/4 8 a.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall

Mon. 8/2 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

Tues. 8/3 1 p.m. Staff Review Board Town Hall

Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. Open Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan

Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 7/29 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo

Tues. 8/3 5:30 p.m. Select Board Forum

Tues. 8/3 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting

Wed. 8/4 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 7/29 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Thur. 7/29 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Mon. 8/2 1 p.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee Town Hall

Mon. 8/2 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee

Tues. 8/3 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board

Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Thur. 8/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

