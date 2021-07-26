Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 7/29 5 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building
Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Board of Adjustments and Appeals Recreation Center
Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. School Committee Recreation Center
Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Mallett Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Joint Town Council, North Yarmouth Select Board and SAD 51 Meeting Community Center
Wed. 8/4 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Town Council Neighborhood Meeting Town Hall
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Town Hall
Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/4 8 a.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/2 6 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall
Mon. 8/2 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 8/3 1 p.m. Staff Review Board Town Hall
Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. Open Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan
Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 7/29 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo
Tues. 8/3 5:30 p.m. Select Board Forum
Tues. 8/3 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting
Wed. 8/4 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 7/29 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Thur. 7/29 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Mon. 8/2 1 p.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee Town Hall
Mon. 8/2 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Tues. 8/3 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Thur. 8/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
