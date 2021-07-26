Chebeague Island

Thur.  7/29  5 p.m.  Facilities Committee  Public Safety Building

Mon.  8/2  6 p.m.  Board of Adjustments and Appeals  Recreation Center

Tues.  8/3  6 p.m.  School Committee Recreation Center

Wed.  8/4  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Mallett Hall

Cumberland

Mon.  8/2  6 p.m.  Joint Town Council, North Yarmouth Select Board and SAD 51 Meeting  Community Center

Wed.  8/4  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur.  8/5  6 p.m.  Town Council Neighborhood Meeting  Town Hall

Falmouth

Mon.  8/2  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review  Town Hall

Tues.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  8/4  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall

Freeport

Mon.  8/2  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Mon.  8/2  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  8/3  1 p.m.  Staff Review Board  Town Hall

Tues.  8/3  6 p.m.  Open Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan

Tues.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  8/4  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Thur.  7/29  6 p.m.  Events Committee  Wescustogo

Tues.  8/3  5:30 p.m.  Select Board Forum

Tues.  8/3  7 p.m.  Select Board Meeting

Wed.  8/4  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Tues.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

Thur.  7/29  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Thur.  7/29  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Mon.  8/2  1 p.m.  Complete Streets Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  8/2  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Tues.  8/3  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board

Wed.  8/4  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Thur.  8/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

