The Portland Charter Commission will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday to solicit input about ways to improve the basic structure of city government.

Topics for the public hearing can be anything relevant to city government and the charter, but will likely include the structure of city government, the relationship between city and school leadership, diversity and equity, policing, housing and other issues, according to a news release from at large Charter Commissioner Pat Washburn.

“This is a chance for Portlanders to directly address the people who will be studying and recommending revisions to the city’s founding document,” Chairman Michael Kebede said in a written statement. “We encourage everyone with an interest in the city’s future to attend.”

The meeting will take place via Zoom (passcode: 856904), beginning at 6 p.m. And public comments may be submitted in writing to [email protected].

The 12-member commission is comprised of three council appointees and nine elected members, including one from each council district and four at-large.

A charter commission was first proposed in 2019 in response to a citizen initiative to create a public financing – clean elections – program for municipal candidates. However, racial and economic disparities brought to light during the coronavirus pandemic, plus increased calls for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020, energized progressive voters looking for systemic change.

Five of the nine elected members of the commission campaigned on progressive platforms and were endorsed by the Maine Democratic Socialists of America. The electoral victory came about six months after the DSA passed four out of five citizen referendums last November, strengthening the city’s ban on facial recognition technology, instituting rent control, creating a Green New Deal for Portland and establishing a $15-hour minimum wage plus hazard pay during emergencies.

Nearly all of the elected commissioners campaigned on strengthening the city’s elected mayor position, which currently comes with a full-time salary and four-year term, but no executive control over city affairs. And a majority expressed support for either eliminating or demoting the city manager position, which oversees daily operations and reports to the council as a whole, and expanding the number of district councilors and increasing their pay.

Councilors serve part time and receive a stipend of about $6,800 a year, whereas the mayor receives $90,700 a year and the manager receives $177,500.

Other topics that came up during the campaign included defunding the police, enshrining diversity and inclusion efforts in the charter, giving the school board more budget autonomy and less council oversight, and creating neighborhood advisory councils.

The commission only has a year to finish its work, though the council can grant an extension.

The group’s deadlines would be March 8, 2022, for a nine-month report of recommendations and June 8, 2022, for a final 12-month report to the City Council. The recommended revisions could go to voters in November 2022.

The commission’s recommendations would need to be approved by voters in order to take effect. But the total voter turnout would have to be at least 30 percent of the previous gubernatorial election. City Clerk Katherine Jones has said that would require a turnout of at least 10,224.

The elected members of the charter commission are Stewart-Bouley in District 1, Robert O’Brien in District 2, Zachary Barowitz in District 3, Marcques Houston in District 4, Ryan Lizanecz in District 5, and Marpheen Chann, Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef, Catherine Buxton and Pat Washburn serving at-large.

Three members were appointed by the council: Efficiency Maine Deputy Director and former school board member Peter Eglinton, ACLU of Maine Policy Counsel Michael Kebede and former City Councilor Dory Waxman, who also is founder of Common Threads of Maine and owner of Old Port Wool and Textile Co.

