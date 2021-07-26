SOCCER

Barcelona and former striker Neymar have reached a settlement to end labor disputes and a civil case that were pending between the parties, the club said Monday. Barcelona said in a statement “it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labor and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player.”

The club did not release details, saying only that the settlement involved three labor disputes and a civil case.

The two parties had sued each other over matters related to his contract. Spanish media said the club were demanding more than 16 million euros ($19 million) from the player, while Neymar wanted Barcelona to pay him nearly 50 million euros ($59 million). The club said “a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed” to end the legal cases.

Neymar, now with Paris Saint-Germain, played for Barcelona between 2013-17.

CONCACAF GOLD CUP: Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 late Sunday night in Arlington, Texas, to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan from just inside the 6-yard box, and the U.S. eliminated the 45th-ranked Reggae Boyz for the third straight Gold Cup.

The 20th-ranked U.S. will face Qatar, an invited guest ahead of its hosting next year’s World Cup, on Thursday in Austin, Texas. It will be the 11th consecutive Gold Cup semifinal for the Americans, who last won in 2017 when they beat Jamaica in the final. Goalkeeper Matt Turner had his third shutout in four matches.

In the opening game of the doubleheader, No. 70 Canada beat 50th-ranked Costa Rica 2-0 to reach its first Gold Cup semifinal since 2007, when it lost 2-1 to the U.S.

HOCKEY

NHL: Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers on Monday, inking a four-year contract worth $17.7 million with the team that has been a good fit for him since joining at the trade deadline.

Bennett put up six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 10 regular-season games with the Panthers after they acquired him from Calgary. The 25-year-old was a point-a-game player during Florida’s playoff series, too, with a goal and four assists. Bennett will count $4.425 million against the salary cap annually through the 2024-25 season.

The Panthers also re-signed defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Noah Juulsen for next season. Next up could be a new contract for forward Sam Reinhart, whom they got from Buffalo on Saturday.

• The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Christian Jaros from the San Jose Sharks on Monday in exchange for forward Nick Merkley. The Devils said they had agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the restricted free agent. The contract is worth $800,000 at the NHL level and $275,000 at the American Hockey League level.

Jaros, 25, split last season between San Jose and its AHL affiliate. He has spent the past four seasons between the NHL and AHL, three with the Ottawa Senators organization. In 83 career NHL games, Jaros has one goal and 13 assists with 35 penalty minutes. A native of Slovakia, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jaros was Ottawa’s fifth-round selection, 139th overall, in the 2015 NHL draft.

Merkley split last season between New Jersey and Binghamton of the AHL, getting two goals and eight assists in 27 NHL games.

