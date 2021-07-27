Two people suffered serious burns around 9 p.m. in Yarmouth, and first responders called for a Life-Flight helicopter, a public safety dispatcher said Tuesday.

The two people were burned by a fire pit, the dispatcher confirmed, but more details were not immediately available.

The people who were burned were at an address on Ashland Avenue, a residential street on Cousins Island.

The two victims’ condition was not immediately known.

