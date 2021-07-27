The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland plans two events for Catholic adults ages 21-35. Both events are aimed at providing a space for young Catholics in Maine to gather and celebrate their faith.

The first event will be a gathering at the St. Gregory campgrounds at 24 North Raymond Road in Gray on Aug. 7. The free event will run from 1-3 p.m., with an optional 4 p.m. Mass at St. Gregory. Participants should bring their own lunch and non-alcoholic beverages.

The second event, in partnership with the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, will be a Sept. 10-12 retreat at Camp Marist in Effingham, New Hampshire. The retreat will focus on rest and renewal, providing participants with an opportunity for social time, small group talk, prayer and more. The cost of this retreat is $125.

For more information on either event, or to register, contact Hannah Gonneville at 773-6471 extension 7885 or at [email protected]

