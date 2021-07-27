CHICAGO — The Oakland Athletics have acquired left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.

Chafin was 0-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances covering 39 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season. The deal was announced following their 6-5 win over Cincinnati and could signal more moves to come from Chicago.

The Cubs received outfielder Greg Deichmann and right-hander Daniel Palencia. Also, Chicago is to send Oakland $500,000 to cover the cost of Chafin’s contract buyout, conditioned to the pitcher’s 2022 option not being declined.

Oakland is in second place in the AL West and holds the league’s second wild-card spot by one game over Seattle. The A’s are five games behind first-place Houston.

The disappointing Cubs are fourth in the NL Central at 50-51 and could be very busy before Friday’s trade deadline, with star players such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel all attractive pieces potentially available to other teams.

The 31-year-old Chafin has given up one home run this year. He has 37 strikeouts, 12 walks and a sparkling 0.84 WHIP.

ANGELS: Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings and hit an early RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Monday night.

In his 15th pitching start of the season and second since the All-Star break, Ohtani (5-1) gave up one run and five hits with five strikeouts. He has allowed a combined one run in two pitching appearances since participating in the Home Run Derby and starting on the mound in the All-Star Game at Colorado this month.

Ohtani gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead two Angels batters into the game when he rolled a broken-bat single through the infield and into right-center to score David Fletcher from second base. Ohtani then stole second and scored on Jared Walsh’s one-out single for a 2-0 advantage.

