What would you do with $46 million? That’s the question Portland officials are asking city residents, as they look to invest an influx of federal funding stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Portland is one of five entitlement Maine communities to receive a direct allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is intended to replace lost revenues and pay for other costs associated with responding to the pandemic. It’s already received $23.1 million and expects to receive a similar amount no sooner than next May. The state and counties are also receiving rescue act funding.

How to weigh in Residents and interested parties who would like to share feedback on how the funds are used should visit portland.civilspace.io to review the project details and complete a short survey.

So far, the City Council has only allocated $8.5 million, leaving about $14.6 million of the first round of funding. The allocation in this year’s budget replaces about a third of the estimated $25 million in lost city revenue related to the pandemic.

City staff have recommended future budget allocations for some of the money. But the bulk of the funding, which is coming in two tranches, remains unallocated. And the city is looking to residents for ideas, which will be reviewed by the City Council when allocating the remaining funding.

“I look forward to working with the community, city staff, and my colleagues on the council to determine the best use of funds in this first tranche,” Mayor Kate Snyder said in a written statement. “ARPA funds offer a wonderful opportunity to invest in community needs created by the pandemic, and to consider generational investments in public infrastructure.”

Officials have launched an online survey for residents interested in weighing about how the additional funding should be used. However, the federal funding is not a blank check for the city and its residents — it’s uses are limited.

Eligible uses include responding to the COVID-19 disease or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits; or aid to to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality. It can also be used for premium pay for work performed by state, local or tribal government workers during the public health emergency; replacing lost revenues by the government because of the pandemic; and to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

The funds cannot generally be used to offset pension costs, to meet local matching requirements for federally funded programs, pay off debt, legal settlements or rainy day funds.

The city’s survey offers suggestions for uses of the money, while also allowing people to offer their own ideas. Some of the options include replacing lost municipal revenue, public health, community recreation facilities, homeless services, affordable housing services, childcare assistance, small business assistance and road/streetscape improvements.

It then asks people to rank their preferences in order of importance. It allows people to offer other ideas and sign up for notifications related to the rescue plan act or all of the city’s projects.

City Hall Spokesperson Jessica Grondin said the survey will be open until Sept. 17 and the City Council is planning on holding a workshop to receive additional community input on Sept. 13. The city is preparing a separate survey for local businesses, she said.

City Manager Jon Jennings and Finance Director Brendan O’Connell have proposed using some of the remaining funding to wean the city off the federal funding over the next few fiscal years. They proposed using $5 million to $6 million in fiscal year 2023 and $2 million to $3 million in fiscal year 2024. That would leave roughly $30 million to $32 million in unallocated federal funding.

The funding must be obligated by the end of 2024 and must be spent by the end of 2026.

Through the previous fiscal year, O’Connell estimated that the city has lost between $25 million and $27 million in revenues that it would have otherwise collected were it not for COVID-19. The revenue losses were in areas such as parking, excise taxes, cruise ship revenues, parks and recreation programming, concerts and events, and concessions. But he said it’s unclear how much of that revenue can be replaced with rescue plan funding.

“Once the final methodology is released we’ll have a better idea of what the revenue loss figures per ARPA guidance would look like,” O’Connell said.

Councilor Nicholas Mavodones, who chairs of the council’s Finance Committee, said in a written statement that the funding was an opportunity for the city to recover from and pandemic and make investments in the city’s future.

“I’m thankful the city was able to receive these funds as it will greatly allow us to recover and grow from the impacts created by the pandemic,” Mavodones said. “As the mayor said, I look forward to working with all interested parties to gather ideas within the eligible uses for how these funds are invested in our community as we have the opportunity to make significant investments in our future.”

