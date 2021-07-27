AUGUSTA — Public health authorities in Maine said a second case of a rare tick-borne infection has been located in the state.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that laboratory tests confirmed a case of Powassan virus in a resident of Knox County. A Waldo County resident who is still recovering from the virus contracted it in June.
The agency said about 25 cases of the disease are reported in the U.S. every year. Maine has had 10 cases since 2010.
Symptoms of the disease can include fever, headache, weakness, confusion and memory loss. Severe infection can also lead to death.
Maine CDC said residents should take precautions, such as wearing repellant and protective clothing to avoid Powassan and other tick-borne infections.
