SCARBOROUGH — Hannaford supermarkets is recalling a number of bakery items made with a seasoning that’s subject of a national recall.
Hannaford said the recall applies to baked goods produced in stores like Classic Garlic Focaccia and Classic Focaccia that were purchased between June 22 and June 27.
Those products used McCormick’s Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, which is being recalled for possible salmonella contamination.
No illnesses have been reported.
Customers should not eat the product and can return items to the store for a full refund, officials said. Hannaford operates 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
