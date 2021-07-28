Maine health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one day after federal officials issued new guidance on mask wearing in public indoor settings.

One additional death was reported as well.

The new federal guidance, which recommends that people in high or substantial virus transmission areas wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, comes amid a sustained surge in cases driven largely by the delta variant. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitions, only Piscataquis and York counties in Maine have substantial transmission — defined as at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. In some southern and midwestern states, every county has high or substantial transmission.

The U.S. CDC also updated its mask guidance for schools, saying that all students, staff and visitors should wear masks in public schools regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to announce Wednesday what changes, if any, Maine will make in response to the U.S. CDC’s revised guidance on masking.

“In the meantime, we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated,” she said in a statement. “It is the best and most effective way to protect your health and that of your family, friends, and communities.”

With Wednesday’s cases, the state’s seven-day daily case average now sits at 68, up from 24 cases on average two weeks ago and from 21 cases this time last month.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 70,141 confirmed or probable cases and 899 people have died, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday, but as of Tuesday there were 33 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19 in Maine, including 18 in critical care and nine on ventilators. The average age of those hospitalized has fallen from 72 at the height of the pandemic in January to about 57 in recent weeks.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been rising across the country as well amid lagging vaccination rates. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day daily case average is now nearly 57,000. This time last month, the average was just 12,600 and people went into the Fourth of July holiday with a feeling that the pandemic might finally be ending. The average number of daily deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 has risen to 280 after bottoming out at about 165 deaths per day on July 11.

In Maine and across the country, those who are dying or being hospitalized are overwhelmingly unvaccinated. The recent surge has created some new demand for vaccinations, but the country is still well short of reaching any level of herd immunity and many who are unvaccinated say nothing will change their mind, polls have suggested.

Maine’s vaccination rate still ranks third behind only nearby Vermont and Massachusetts but has been stuck around 60 percent for all residents and about 68 percent for eligible individuals age 12 and older. In many rural counties, rates are much lower.

Health officials, though, continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, and there are small signs that things might be picking up slightly. For the week ending Saturday, July 24, Maine averaged 1,299 shots per day, which is an increase from 1,164 shots per day on average the week prior.

