MINNEAPOLIS — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers, despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any, outlasted the Minnesota Twins 17-14 Wednesday.

Detroit led 10-0 in the fourth.

After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam.

Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sano’s second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers.

Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth.

The Tigers posted their highest run total of the season and won their second straight game, assuring themselves of at least a .500 finish for the month of July. Since going 8-19 in April, Detroit is nearing its third straight winning month.

Derek Holland (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the Tigers.

J.A. Happ (5-6) was tagged for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in three innings. Since posting a 1.91 ERA through his first five starts, Happ has given up 68 earned runs in 70 innings (8.74 ERA).

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 7, CARDINALS 2: Franmil Reyes homered twice, including a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street next to the park, and Cleveland beat St. Louis.

Reyes’ leadoff homer in the glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet.

Reyes wasn’t done. He finished off Cleveland’s three-homer inning in the third with his 19th of the season, a 421-foot drive to center.

Cesar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez also homered in the inning for Cleveland, which avoided dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1. Hernandez’s two-run homer gave Cleveland a 3-2 lead. He had a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »