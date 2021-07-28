OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore’s first practice of training camp.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson’s positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive. He would not go into much more detail about either case.

“It’s just part of the deal. It’s just the way the world is right now,” Harbaugh said. “We have 90% vaccinated, and I think we’re going to go above that, too, real soon here. So we’re in really great shape with the vaccinations.”

Jackson missed one game last season, in Week 12, when he also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jackson, who won MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He’s also rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

Baltimore won a playoff game with Jackson for the first time last season, but the Ravens were then eliminated at Buffalo.

Edwards signed a contract extension through 2023 this offseason. He ran for 723 yards last season, helping the Ravens rank first in the NFL in rushing for a second consecutive year.

JETS: The New York Jets kicked off their first practice of training camp without their hoped-for franchise quarterback. Zach Wilson remained unsigned Wednesday, the only first-round draft pick to not have a deal done after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance earlier in the day.

With Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection, still not signed, Mike White took the first snap at practice for the Jets. James Morgan is New York’s only other quarterback on the roster.

Wilson’s contract is slotted, per the NFL rookie wage scale, to be worth $35.15 million over four years and includes a $22.9 million signing bonus. But it appears the sides are working out offset language – a sticking point in the negotiations. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract.

The situation is eerily reminiscent to that of Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 who missed the first three days of training camp practices before signing his rookie deal.

The former BYU star – once he signs – is expected to start Week 1 for the Jets, who moved on from Darnold in the offseason by trading him to Carolina a few weeks before the draft. Wilson became the Jets’ highest-drafted quarterback since Joe Namath went No. 1 overall in the 1965 AFL draft. New York has been looking for a consistently successful franchise quarterback since Namath’s last game for the Jets in 1976, and the team is hoping Wilson can be that player.

PACKERS: Aaron Rodgers is working out with the Green Bay Packers in their first training camp session as the reigning MVP has at least temporarily put aside his issues with the team.

“I’m just really happy that he’s back in the building and part of this team,” Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “With him, we feel like the sky’s the limit.”

Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring – a change from his usual offseason routine – and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the 37-year-old quarterback would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp. His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn’t want to return to Green Bay.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst declined to specify what caused the resolution and simply indicated that “we’re working through some of those things.” Gutekunst said Rodgers would be involved in the team’s decision-making process, but added that’s not a change from how the Packers have operated in the past.

Yet one potential transaction could indicate an increased role for Rodgers. Veteran receiver Randall Cobb sent out a tweet Wednesday morning with the message “I’M COMING HOME!” along with a picture of himself in a Packers uniform. Cobb spent his first eight seasons catching passes from Rodgers in Green Bay before playing for Dallas in 2019 and Houston in 2020.

TEXANS: Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

Watson still wishes to be traded and reported to training camp solely to avoid being fined. He would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report.

Watson wore his red No. 4 jersey over a gray hoodie with sweatpants as he went through individual drills with the rest of the quarterbacks as practice began on Wednesday. He chatted with teammates and coaches during breaks in the action.

General Manager Nick Caserio spoke before practice and was evasive when questioned about Watson’s status with the team.

DOLPHINS: Miami Coach Brian Flores says he hopes to resolve a contract dispute with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who has requested a trade. Flores said it’s still possible to keep Howard in Miami and happy about his situation.

“There’s a way,” Flores said Wednesday on the Dolphins’ flagship radio station, WQAM-AM. “I think we just continue to have discussions with him, his representation, and keep the lines of communication open, continue having dialogue, and hopefully work something out.”

Howard reported for the start of training camp Tuesday to avoid being fined, and then posted a statement on social media saying he doesn’t feel valued or respected by the team. Howard skipped mandatory minicamp in June and is unhappy with the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago.

“We expect him to contribute the same way he has,” Flores said. “We’ll understand his concerns, and we’ll just try to work through this as best we can.”

PANTHERS: Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold has had two coronavirus vaccination shots and will be considered fully vaccinated on July 30, according to a person familiar with the situation. Darnold had his second shot on July 16 and will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days later, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team does not disclose players’ vaccination status.

Darnold spoke to the media on Tuesday without a mask and wearing a red band on his wrist when the Panthers arrived at training camp but wouldn’t say if he’d been vaccinated. Unvaccinated players are required to wear masks while speaking to reporters.

Several other Carolina players, including running back Christian McCaffrey, have also declined to say whether they’ve been vaccinated, citing personal privacy.

Darnold had said last month he was undecided on whether he would get vaccinated, saying that he “still has to think about all those certain things that go into it.”

“For me, I was just making personal decisions the whole way,” Darnold said on Tuesday. “That was pretty much it for me in terms of getting vaccinated or not. It’s been a personal decision the whole time so I weighed my options and made my decision that way.”

