One of the several things the Bruins needed heading into Wednesday’s free agency was size on defense and they got that by signing 6-foot-4, 220-pound Derek Forbort, drafted 15th overall in the 2010 draft by the Los Angeles Kings and who most recently played in Winnipeg.

The left-shooting Forbort was signed to a three-year deal worth $3 million per year.

The 29-year-old Forbort logged 20:45 minutes per game for the Jets and led them in shorthanded ice time (2:43) while the Jets finished 13th in the league on the penalty kill. While he didn’t pile up the hits – 80 in 56 games – his 115 blocks were fifth among defensemen, which should help cutting down on some of the deflection goals that have victimized the Bruins.

The deal is the same one that Mike Reilly reportedly signed on Tuesday night to stay with the Bruins.

With the possible exception of a depth add, it appears the Bruins defense is set, though where Forbort slots in is not clear. He could play with Charlie McAvoy, or he could start games with Connor Clifton on a third pair and then bump up to the top pair in lead-protecting situations.

That leaves the Bruins with approximately $14 million in cap space to sign David Krejci and Tuukka Rask, if they’re willing; a right wing for the bottom six; and perhaps a veteran goalie.

As expected, Boston’s former fourth-line center Sean Kuraly signed with his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets. The Dublin, Ohio, native reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $2.5 million per season. Also, goalie Jaroslav Halak reportedly signed a one-year deal with Vancouver worth $1.5 million.

STARS: Ryan Suter became the first player to sign a new contract when NHL free agency began Wednesday, joining the Dallas Stars on a $14.6 million, four-year deal.

Suter will count $3.65 million against the salary cap. Dallas also signed 2016 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby for $2 million for next season after he was bought out by Vancouver. Suter, a 36-year-old U.S.-born defenseman, was recently bought out by the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas also Wednesday signed forward Luke Glendening to a $3 million, two-year contract after he had played all eight of his previous NHL seasons with Detroit. A pair of defensemen, Alexander Petrovic and Andreas Borgman, signed one-year, two-way contracts.

DEVILS: New Jersey signed unrestricted free-agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier to a two-year, $8.25 million contract.

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday, noting the 32-year-old will make $3.6 million this coming season and $4.65 million in 2022-23.

Bernier spent the past three seasons with Detroit, playing in 105 contests. He posted a 9-11-1 record in 24 games with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. He faced an average 34.8 shots last season, which led the NHL. His rights were previously acquired last week by Carolina from Detroit with a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Since he was an unrestricted free agent, Bernier was free to sign with any team.

FLAMES: Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman was among the other top free agents to sign Wednesday. The gritty forward got $29.4 million over six years from the Flames. Calgary also gave up a a 2022 third-round pick in a trade for Chicago defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Vegas re-signed defenseman Alec Martinez for $15.75 million over three years, and acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from Ottawa for defenseman Nick Holden and 2022 third-rounder.

OILERS: Forward Zach Hyman signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with Edmonton, who also traded Ethan Bear to Carolina for Warren Foegele. T

