Scarborough Community Services has debuted a clean-up program at Hurd Park/Pine Point Beach. The program, called Pitch In Pails, provides a station at the beach entrance with buckets that visitors can take with them onto the beach. Litter collected in the buckets can be dumped into a trash bin at the station when visitors return the buckets on their way out.
Town Council Chair Paul Johnson proposed the idea after a resident described a similar program in Florida, according to a statement on the town’s website.
Scarborough Public Works designed and built the station. Officials said if the station is a success, they will bring similar stations to other beaches and parks throughout the town.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
