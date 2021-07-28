James DiGianvittorio has been selected as interim police chief in South Portland.

DiGianvittorio brings over 35 years of experience to South Portland after a career of service to the towns of Danvers and Middleton, Massachusetts, according to release from the South Portland Police Department.

In addition to the experience of working up the ranks from officer to detective to supervisor, DiGianvittorio has served as president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, as a member of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and on the standards committee for the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, the department said. He also is the regional director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for all of New England states.

The department will continue its search for a permanent chief to replace Timothy Sheehan, who resigned this spring.

