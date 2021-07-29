Four members of the Brunswick Police Department were among the 67 members of law enforcement who graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. July 16. The Brunswick graduates are Christopher N. Bible, Andrew J. Fitzpatrick, Cameron M. Santiago and Ryan C. Wilson.

This was the largest graduating class in the program’s history and included 16 women, the most female graduates of any class. For the first time Forest Service Rangers attended the 18 week training program, an intense residential program that teaches and trains the cadets to deal with the rigors of the job.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: