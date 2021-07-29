SIDNEY — An Old Orchard Beach man was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Sidney, according to police.

Miles Ranger, 52, died following the crash reported to police at 9:57 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Aggressive driving led to the crash, police said.

Brian Landry, 58, of Fairfield was driving north in the passing lane on I-95 when he attempted “to overtake another vehicle in the travel lane,” according to Moss. Landry’s car was cut off by a pickup truck driven by Ranger.

Moss wrote in a statement released to the news media that an investigation found Ranger was “driving aggressively while attempting to merge into the passing lane in front of Landry.”

“The unsafe lane change resulted in contact between the two vehicles as the front of Landry’s vehicle connected with the rear corner of Ranger’s pickup truck,” Moss wrote. “This collision caused the pickup truck to lose control and rollover several times into the median.”

Ranger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Moss. He was conscious when emergency services arrived, but was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

Landry was not injured in the crash and his vehicle sustained minor damage. Traffic was reduced to one lane for about an hour.

