A referendum on Central Maine Power Co.’s electric transmission line through Maine can be presented to voters as a single question, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday.

After opponents of the 145-mile transmission line gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ office drafted a single question that will ask voters if they want to ban construction of the line, require legislative approve of similar projects in the state and have the Legislature retroactively review projects since 2014 and require approval by a two-thirds vote for those projects that use public land.

State Rep. Christopher Caiazzo, D-Scarborough, filed the lawsuit, arguing that the referendum should be split into three separate questions for voters to decide, and the state Supreme Court agreed to take up the case quickly so that ballots for the November election can be prepared beginning next month.

Thursday, the court said the Secretary of State’s Office is not required to split a referendum into separate questions.

Maine law requires that the office draft each ballot question in a “clear, concise and direct manner,” the court said. There may be times that the Secretary of State decides splitting a referendum into two or more questions aids in reaching that goal, the court said, but she cannot be required to do so.

This story will be updated.

