ROCKPORT — The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death of a man whose body was recovered in 112 feet of water in a quarry, but police said there’s nothing to suspect foul play.

The body of Joshua D. Clapp, 38, of Rockport, was recovered Tuesday night, hours after police found a bicycle at the quarry’s gate and personal items including a backpack and clothes at the water’s edge, Camden-Rockport Police Chief Randy Gagne told the Bangor Daily News.

“It appears it’s most likely an accidental drowning,” Gagne said. “It could be a number of scenarios, but there is nothing that indicates it’s anything other than a tragic accident.”

The quarry is 140 feet deep in spots, so wardens deployed a remote-controlled device to search the deeper waters.

The quarry and surrounding property is part of the Coastal Mountains Land Trust’s Simonton Quarry Preserve.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: