PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings as Washington beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning for Washington, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia to be postponed. Before the game, the sputtering Nationals traded closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays, and there are plenty of contending teams who’d love to have Scherzer for the last two months of the season.

Scherzer (8-4) allowed a fourth-inning homer to J.T. Realmuto while striking out five and walking three on 88 pitches. Kyle Finnegan stepped into the closer’s role and struck out two in the seventh for his first career save.

“Today was a wacky start because of everything going on, but you put the blinders on and go and compete,” Scherzer said. “Even when you are at your worst, you want to go out and do your best.”

As Scherzer received handshakes in the Washington dugout in the top of the seventh, Gerardo Parra doubled past diving center fielder Odubel Herrera and Gomes – who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game – drilled a sinker from Zack Wheeler into the trees beyond the center-field fence for his ninth homer of the season.

“I wanted that pitch (to Gomes) on the outside,” Wheeler said. “I threw it down the middle and he made me pay for it.”

Wheeler (8-6) went the distance in the seven-inning game, allowing seven hits, walking two and striking out five on 100 pitches.

“We need to win some games,” Wheeler said. “That was a big game for us and I needed to go out and post some zeros, especially against Max because he’s going to hold us or try to and I let us down out there.”

Scherzer – a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a stalwart of Washington’s 2019 World Series-winning squad – will become a free agent at the end of the season. The Nationals have fallen out of contention in the NL East thanks to a 7-16 record this month, making Scherzer by far the best starting pitcher on the market before the trade deadline on Friday.

“I don’t want to look at this as a negative thing. I really look at it as a positive thing,” Scherzer said. “I signed a seven-year deal here to win a World Series. And we won. We won a World Series. That’s a lifelong dream come true.”

RAYS 14, YANKEES 0: Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by routing visiting New York.

Patiño (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander, acquired in the trade that sent Blake Snell to San Diego last December, struck out eight and walked two.

Cole (10-6) gave up a season-high eight runs – seven earned – on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and saw his ERA jump from 2.74 to 3.11. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Austin Meadows homered twice and drove in five runs for the Rays. Louis Head and Ryan Sherriff completed a four-hitter.

BRAVES 6, METS 3: Austin Riley concluded his big series at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBI, and Atlanta inched closer to NL East-leading New York.

The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five-game series to move within four games of the Mets.

Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth. Riley had four homers and seven RBI in the last three games of the series, and has eight homers in 20 career games at Citi Field.

The 24-year-old also made a handful of impressive plays this week at third base. He snared a sharp grounder by J.D. Davis to rob the Mets’ third baseman of a third-inning hit on Thursday.

Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.

NOTES

TRADES: Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the AL Central-leading White Sox for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington.

The White Sox, who lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games and open a series with them Friday, have been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10.

In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians, with a career-high 18 home runs and 47 RBI in 96 games.

The White Sox also acquired reliever Ryan Tepera from the Chicago Cubs for minor league lefty Bailey Horn.

Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances.

• The Toronto Blue Jays acquired closer Brad Hand from Washington.

Hand, 31, is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 26 opportunities.

The Blue Jays sent catcher Riley Adams to Washington.

