FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Breathe easy, Jets fans. Zach Wilson is officially signed and ready to throw.

After missing the first two practices of training camp, the rookie quarterback arrived at the team’s facility Thursday afternoon and inked his fully guaranteed four-year, $35.15 million rookie contract.

The deal for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, includes a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.

New York posted a picture on Twitter of a smiling Wilson signing his deal, with the words “Let the fun begin” accompanying it. Wilson also sent a video message to fans – who’ll be in attendance at practice Saturday – through the Jets’ Twitter page.

“What’s up, guys?” Wilson said. “I’m excited to get to work. I’m excited to see you guys out on Saturday. We’re going to have a good time. We’re going to get after it and we’re just going to keep getting better every single day.”

Offset language in the contract was among the issues that caused a hang-up. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract. The payout timing of Wilson’s signing bonus was another sticking point.

NFL Network and ESPN reported the sides compromised, with Wilson receiving his entire signing bonus within 15 days – instead of after this season – and the team keeping its offset language in the contract.

Wilson was the last of this year’s first-rounders to get his deal after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, on Wednesday.

Jets Coach Robert Saleh didn’t seem overly concerned about Wilson’s deal still not being done two practices into training camp.

“You’re not going to see me panic,” he said after practice Thursday. “Like I’ve said, there are 89 guys that are counting on us to prepare them the best way we know how. And right now, they’ve got our full attention.

“Zach’s going to sign. And when it happens is when it happens. I don’t try to worry about things I have no control over. So when it gets done, it’ll be awesome to get him back.”

About 30 minutes later, the agreement was hammered out. So Wilson should be on the field for New York’s next practice on Friday.

Fans who were starting to fret about the quarterback not yet signing took to social media to express relief. Even offensive lineman Greg Van Roten tweeted a gif of WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan doing his familiar “Yes! Yes! Yes!” chant.

Wilson is expected to start the season opener at Carolina on Sept. 12. Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas zeroed in on Wilson after being thoroughly impressed by the former BYU star at his pro day.

Wilson became the Jets’ highest-drafted quarterback since Joe Namath went No. 1 overall in the 1965 AFL draft. New York has been looking for a consistently successful franchise quarterback since Namath’s last game for the Jets in 1976, and the team is hoping Wilson can be that player.

WASHINGTON: Team President Jason Wright said the organization has significantly trimmed the list of potential team names, with the unveiling expected before the 2022 NFL draft.

In an interview with The Associated Press at a community event coinciding with training camp in Virginia’s capital, Wright said Washington is trying to be transparent with the rebranding process. He declined to reveal how many names were still under consideration.

The Washington Football Team is the official name for a second consecutive season after the club abandoned its old moniker in July 2020. Wright, who was hired in August, has said the new name will not have any Native American connotations or imagery.

PACKERS: Randall Cobb can thank MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for triggering the veteran receiver’s return to Green Bay.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst was straightforward Thursday in saying that the team acquired Cobb from the Houston Texans for an undisclosed draft pick because Rodgers wanted him. The Packers have added both Cobb and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly since opening training camp Wednesday.

“Obviously without Aaron, I don’t think we would probably be pursuing that, but he’s still a really good player,” Gutekunst said of Cobb. “Seeing him last night just kind of reminded me of what kind of impact he’ll have in our locker room for our football team. This is a very important thing for Aaron, and that’s why we did it.”

Gutekunst added that the move probably wouldn’t have been possible “without Aaron adjusting his contract and kicking some money out.”

Cobb, who turns 31 on Aug. 22, played alongside Rodgers for eight seasons in Green Bay and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014. He caught just 38 passes for 441 yards last year and missed six games because of a toe injury.

FALCONS: Atlanta placed defensive end/outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Arthur Smith would not say whether Fowler tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The team previously placed tight end Lee Smith, offensive lineman Willie Wright, defensive tackle John Atkins and defensive end Kobe Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fowler is in his second year with the Falcons after signing a three-year contract with $29 million guaranteed. He had just three sacks with 23 tackles and one forced fumble in 14 games last season.

