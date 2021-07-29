Nearly $20,000 out of a $30,000 goal has been raised to support the family of Wendy Lewis, a Freeport woman who was found dead off the shore of Boothbay on July 10.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money will be used to cover funeral costs as well as college expenses for her two children, Hayley Lewis, who graduated in 2021 from Freeport High School, and Colby Lewis, who is in 8th grade.

“Let’s rally the community and support these kids,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We cherish any and all donations which will go directly to support Wendy’s children.”

According to her obituary, Wendy Lewis operated a private practice as a psychotherapist in Portland for nearly 20 years.

“She always went above and beyond to support not only her clients but also her friends and family,” the obituary reads. “Wendy loved to spend time with her family, going skiing, playing tennis, and ice skating. She also loved traveling with her children.”

Freeport police said there is nothing suspicious regarding her death at this time.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

