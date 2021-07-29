Portland police are investigating another incident in which shots were fired at a building Tuesday night, the latest in an alarming uptick of shootings, the department said.

Residents reported hearing multiple shots around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Fox and Greenleaf streets. Officers found evidence that rounds had been discharged and struck a second-story home on Greenleaf Street. They also recovered shell casings from the area.

No injuries were reported.

Crime overall in Portland declined in 2020 and the downward trend has continued this year. But Tuesday’s shooting was the 10th such incident since October 2020 and the third this month. While no one has been injured in the gunfire, the uptick is deeply concerning, the department said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

