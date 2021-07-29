PROMOTIONS

Sebago Technics has appointed Kylie S. Mason to chief operations officer. Mason joined the company in 2005 as a landscape architect and has since increased her role and responsibilities in the company, serving as a design team leader and most recently as vice president of project delivery. Mason is an accomplished and award-winning designer and project manager, leading some of Sebago Technics’ largest projects and client relationships, including projects for L.L. Bean, Bowdoin College, Martin’s Point Healthcare and dozens of commercial/institutional clients over more than 15 years. Mason is a Maine registered landscape architect and a graduate of Michigan State University. She serves as board chair of the Susan Curtis Foundation and resides in Scarborough with her husband and daughter.

Joshua Kezer was recently promoted to associate relationship manager at Key Private Bank, delivering integrated wealth strategies and forward-thinking, objective advice to his clients. Kezer joined Key in 2013 as a licensed branch manager, working with clients in a consultative capacity focusing on investment management, risk management, consumer and small business credit, and banking. The bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net-worth clients.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has made strategic moves with a focus on growing its member base and the continued expansion of the mortgage business. As part of that effort, Chris Perry has been promoted to senior vice president, real estate and commercial, to oversee business lending and retail aspects of real estate lending.

NEW HIRES

The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute has welcomed Kristin Ryan as director of networks and partnerships. Ryan will manage the recruitment, training and support of school contacts, networking guests at institute events and others. She will also lead the growing alumnae network. Ryan brings over 20 years of experience in education and a demonstrated commitment to girls’ leadership development. Since 2000, Ryan has worked at an all-girls school, beginning in admissions, moving to student affairs, and later becoming dean of students.

Maine Medical Partners has announced the following new hires:

Dr. Kellie A. Sprague has joined MaineHealth Cancer Care in South Portland as the new director of the hematologic malignancies program. She was most recently the director of the bone marrow and stem cell transplant program at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Dr. Cecilia Trydestam has joined Maine Medical Partners – Surgical Care, in the division of general surgery. Trydestam is a general surgeon coming from rural Washington State. She attended medical school at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia and did her residency in general surgery at Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Rebecca Eisenberg has joined MaineHealth Cancer Care in Sanford. She mostly recently served as medical director at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Center for Cancer Care in Rochester, New Hampshire. Prior to that, she was medical director at Hallmark Health Cancer Center in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

Dr. Scott Chase has joined Maine Medical Partners – Standish Primary Care. Chase brings over 30 years of experience and service to the Maine community. He is board certified in family practice.

Dr. Laura Houk has joined Maine Medical Partners – Dermatology. Prior to joining the team at Maine Medical Partners, Houk was ambulatory physician lead and physician quality officer of the department of dermatology at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

Key Private Bank has announced several new hires:

Jason Myers has been hired as a wealth adviser. Prior to working at Key, he was a founding partner for New York based KX3 Capital, a private equity investment partnership, and managing director for the Armory Group.

Suzanne Rende offers clients a holistic approach to financial planning needs with a focus on estate planning as senior fiduciary strategist. She has over 20 years of experience working with high-net-worth individuals, corporations and nonprofits.

In his role of senior client experience manager, N. Curtis Jordan focuses on ensuring his clients’ wealth management plans are carried through to meet their unique financial objectives and grow and preserve wealth.

In her new role as an associate relationship manager, Jodi Watson provides knowledgeable advice that is aligned with her clients’ needs and delivers integrated wealth strategies to help them achieve their goals. Watson comes to Key with 20 years of financial services experience.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has hired Gwen Godin as residential lending sales manager. Godin will provide support to mortgage loan officers and oversee strategies to successfully offer the best mortgage options for members. Jenn Benn has been hired as director of member experience and will oversee the contact center and help to design and implement internal processes, allowing for a consistent member experience across the organization.

HONORS & AWARDS

At its annual awards celebration on June 24, the LA Metro Chamber presented Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus, with the 2021 Theresa Samson Women’s Business Leadership Award. SeniorsPlus is the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, and Sawyer-Manter has been the president and CEO of SeniorsPlus since 2009. During her tenure, the nonprofit’s annual budget has grown from $19 million to $34 million as SeniorsPlus added loads of new services. Sawyer-Manter is a founding member of the Maine Council on Aging and is active in many committees and work groups at the state level.

