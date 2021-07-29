The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a 56-year-old man was killed Thursday evening when his SUV left White’s Bridge Road in Standish and struck multiple trees.
Clifford Colter, 56, of Standish, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the road in the vicinity of 480 White’s Bridge Road. The vehicle struck several trees, trapping Colter inside the vehicle for over an hour. Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate him from the wreckage, Capt. Kerry Joyce said.
Colter suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Medical conditions, speed and weather are all being investigated as factors in the crash, Joyce said. The crash was reported at 8:25 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Blue Jays pound Rodriguez, Red Sox
-
Local & State
Sheriff’s Office investigating cause of fatal crash in Standish
-
Nation & World
Navy brings charges against sailor suspected of starting catastrophic ship fire
-
New England
Man honors 9/11 crews with Boston-New York drink cart push
-
Sports
South Africa’s Schoenmaker sets world record in 200 breaststroke