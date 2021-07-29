The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a 56-year-old man was killed Thursday evening when his SUV left White’s Bridge Road in Standish and struck multiple trees.

Clifford Colter, 56, of Standish, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the road in the vicinity of 480 White’s Bridge Road. The vehicle struck several trees, trapping Colter inside the vehicle for over an hour. Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate him from the wreckage, Capt. Kerry Joyce said.

Colter suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Medical conditions, speed and weather are all being investigated as factors in the crash, Joyce said. The crash was reported at 8:25 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: