The U.S. economy was officially back and fully recovered from the pandemic as of June, although a recent surge in covid cases could threaten new uncertainty ahead.

The economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5 percent in the quarter ending in June, below expectations, as coronavirus vaccinations and unleashed consumer spending added momentum to the recovery. For the first time since the pandemic took hold, economic output eclipsed its pre-pandemic high, after adjusting for inflation.

The gross domestic product (GDP) report, released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, offered a backward-looking snapshot of the months when hiring picked up speed and people felt comfortable booking vacations, eating at restaurants and buying tickets to concerts or movies. Some Americans got $1,400 stimulus checks in the late spring or received extended unemployment benefits, providing a financial cushion that helped households step back into their old routines — and spend.

Economists still hope for strong continued growth in 2021. But that optimism has been complicated by surging covid cases and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly among unvaccinated people. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged indoor masked wearing for people in covid hot spots and other circumstances.

The economic repercussions are unclear. The Biden administration is pledging a bold economic agenda and urging Americans to get vaccinated. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere have made clear that controlling the pandemic is key to stabilizing the recovery.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said the delta variant could have fewer implications for the economy, if it follows the pattern of past waves of covid surges. Powell said it was “plausible” that the delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among unvaccinated people, could discourage people from dining out or traveling, or delay school reopenings. But vaccinations, and society’s ability to adjust to life in a pandemic, may offer a cushion from harsh economic strain, Powell said.

Economists were looking to Thursday’s GDP report to understand where people and businesses spent their money as lockdowns faded away and consumer confidence rebounded. GDP, a measure of economic output, is the total value of all goods and services, from manifolds to manicures, produced in a country in a given quarter, with adjustments for factors such as trade and inflation.

Experts will look to see whether spending continued to shift from goods to services. When people stayed home last year, they bought “stuff,” like patio furniture, home office decor or workout equipment.

More spending on services — like gym memberships or travel — would also help bring jobs back in industries hit hard by the pandemic. And there have been encouraging signs. Restaurant dining has rebounded, at times surpassing pre-pandemic levels. In June, employment jumped in the leisure and hospitality sectors, along with hotels, arts and entertainment.

However, if covid cases continue to climb, workers get sick or new mask mandates go into effect, it’s unclear whether people will start to withdraw again.

Meanwhile, global supply chains are still struggling to keep up with so much consumer demand, contributing to rising inflation. Backlogged supply chains are also constraining how much inventory businesses can keep on the shelves and how quickly they can boost productivity.

To understand one key reason the economy grew so much in the second quarter, consider the delayed quinceañeras, sweet sixteens and bar and bat mitzvahs being held this summer for teenagers who hit spiritual and religious milestones last year with little fanfare amid a global pandemic.

In the northern Seattle suburbs, photographers Jennifer and Scott Matsuda started out shooting weddings but have built a thriving business photographing corporate events and bar and bat mitzvahs. That evaporated in March 2020, as their clients canceled every booking through May 2021.

But as all those delayed parties are rescheduled, their business, Red Fish Blue Fish, is booming. Seattle-area corporate heavyweights Costco and Boeing are holding events again, and parents are rushing to make up for the bar and bat mitzvahs their children missed when they had milestone birthdays amid lockdowns. The Matsudas have met their booking targets for 2021 in record time. (Separate consumer-spending data from the Commerce Department shows that photography saw the fastest growth of almost any industry in the first months of the quarter.)

“I don’t think we’re suddenly more popular; I think it is pent-up demand,” Scott Matsuda said. By this time next year, the Matsudas expect their business will return to its normal rhythms.

Americans recently learned the recovery has officially entered its second year, after the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee announced the recession that began in March 2020 officially ended the following month. At two months, it was the shortest recession on record — but also one of the worst.

Now that GDP has regained the ground lost in that recession, the economy will shift from recovery mode to expansion mode. But economists say it may take years to regain its full potential and reach the levels it might have seen had the novel coronavirus not interrupted the longest U.S. economic expansion on record.

