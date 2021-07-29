Craft fair and sale – Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in conjunction with Dorcas Fest/Community Day, Tory Hill Meetinghouse lawn, intersection Routes 202 and 112, Buxton. Crafts and slightly used items; Dorcas Society community raffle, baked goods tables; church sale of hot dogs, chips, drinks and salad. Bob Costigan will perform from the church stairs. For more information, call 229-4960.

