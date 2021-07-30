The Maine State Fire Marshal is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or arrests in connection with the arson fire that destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton on July 19.
The covered bridge on Framingham Road crosses the Meduxnekeag River in Aroostook County. It was built in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The fire marshal’s office has been investigating the blaze and the reward money was put up by a local business.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 888-870-6162.
