I had a stroke when I was 58. I had valve replacement surgery years ago. A pacemaker was inserted in my chest five years ago. I have been on blood thinners and blood pressure, cholesterol and related medications for more than 20 years.
Those cardio issues, and some of the other afflictions that befall an 80-year-old male, did not deter me from being the first in line in January and February of this year to get my COVID-19 vaccinations.
Now, one of the pundits playing a weeknight role, distorting the truth on a major media outlet that used to proudly advance the slogan “fair and balanced,” is wrongly suggesting that the vaccine will cause widespread heart issues.
It’s time for the ignorant to crawl back under a rock and let the science speak to all Americans. Science knows, so roll up your sleeve!
Frank Burtnett
Rockport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Newcastle’s St. Patrick Church reaches restoration fundraising goal
-
Times Record
Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival returns
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: July 30
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: July 30
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: July 30
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.