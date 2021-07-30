I had a stroke when I was 58. I had valve replacement surgery years ago. A pacemaker was inserted in my chest five years ago. I have been on blood thinners and blood pressure, cholesterol and related medications for more than 20 years.

Those cardio issues, and some of the other afflictions that befall an 80-year-old male, did not deter me from being the first in line in January and February of this year to get my COVID-19 vaccinations.

Now, one of the pundits playing a weeknight role, distorting the truth on a major media outlet that used to proudly advance the slogan “fair and balanced,” is wrongly suggesting that the vaccine will cause widespread heart issues.

It’s time for the ignorant to crawl back under a rock and let the science speak to all Americans. Science knows, so roll up your sleeve!

Frank Burtnett

Rockport

