SCARBOROUGH —Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has added Maggie Ferland to the team at their Auburn location. The company also has an office in Scarborough.

Maggie grew up in Poland and attended Poland Regional High School. She is currently continuing her education at Central Maine Community College, studying Business Administration and Management and is projected to graduate at the end of 2021. Maggie is a member of the CMCC chapter Phi Theta Kappa Society, an international honor society of two-year colleges, and also a volunteer in the nursery at East Auburn Baptist Church.

Growing up within a family business, Maggie learned at a young age the joy and satisfaction of working. With half of her family being generation farm owners while the other half in construction, their dinner talks included negotiating, finding ways to save money, and everyday problems a business owner would face. Maggie said she looks forward to providing solutions for her clients and looks forward to putting them at ease during the real estate process.

In her free time, Maggie enjoys outdoor activities with her boyfriend and their two dogs, Fancy and Bella. They love to go camping, kayaking and paddle boarding. She currently resides in Lewiston and comes to Fontaine with her sales agent license. With the support of the Fontaine Family Team, she looks forward to serving both buyers and sellers.

