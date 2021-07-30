State health officials reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the state continues to see a steady rise in infections likely tied to the more transmissible delta variant.

The seven-day average of new cases in Maine stood at 78 on Friday, compared to 59 for the week ending on July 23 and nearly quadruple the average at the beginning of the month. While those figures are still well below the averages reported in mid-spring, this latest surge has prompted state and federal health officials to urge people to renew safety precautions, including wearing masks indoors in some places.

There were no additional deaths reported on Friday. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 70,372 confirmed or probably cases and 899 deaths linked to the viral disease.

New hospitalization figures were not yet available on Friday but as of Thursday there were 41 people in the hospital statewide with COVID-19. Sixteen of those individuals were in critical care and nine were connected to ventilators.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even fully vaccinated individuals resume wearing masks in indoor, public spaces in areas with high or substantial rates of transmission as the delta variant drives up cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country.

The Maine CDC endorsed that recommendation a day later as well as a separate guidance to schools that all students and staff wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

As of Friday morning, Waldo County was the only county in Maine experiencing “substantial” levels of transmission, which is defined by the federal government as having as at least 50 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period. Earlier in the week, York and Piscataquis counties were on the list.

Those designations change daily, however, and have led to some confusion in Maine and elsewhere about whether vaccinated people should be masking. Unvaccinated individuals are expected to wear masks in all indoor, public spaces, although there is no enforcement.

“The state websites will be updated on a daily basis following any changes in the county risk designations from the U.S. CDC, and we encourage Maine people to visit them,” Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said on Thursday. “U.S. CDC county risk designations for Maine will also be available by contacting 211 Maine, or calling 1-888-445-4111.”

Maine continues to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, although the pace of vaccinations has flatlined in recent months. As of Thursday, 809,888 residents of the state — or 60.3 percent of the entire population — had received their final dose of vaccine. That percentage rises to 68.4 percent when zeroing in on individuals age 12 and older who are eligible for vaccination.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: