The playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, acquiring the Minnesota right-hander for two minor leaguers on Friday.

The Twins got infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson for their top pitcher. The deal was made shortly before the 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline.

Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, and attracted interest from several contenders.

Toronto began the day at 51-48, in the fifth spot chasing two AL wild-card slots.

The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game and remains under team control through the 2022 season.

Berríos struck out 126 in 121 2/3 innings this season and held opponents to a .213 batting average. He was 55-43 with a 4.08 ERA in six season with Minnesota.

Dealing Berríos will set a struggling rotation back even further, but the Twins had all the leverage with so many teams on the market seeking high-end starting pitching. Getting prospects back from deals they’re making this month ought to give them a jump start on resetting for 2022 and beyond after this disappointing season on the heels of two straight AL Central titles.

The 22-year-old Martin hit .281 with a .424 on-base percentage and scored 43 runs in 55 games for Double-A New Hampshire. This is his first pro season.

A key member of the 2019 Vanderbilt team that won the College World Series, Martin played for the American League in the All-Star Futures Games this month at Coors Field. That AL side was managed by Twins special assistant LaTroy Hawkins.

The 20-year-old Woods Richardson was 2-4 with a 5.76 ERA in 11 starts for Double-A New Hampshire. He is now playing for the United States in the Olympics — he’s on the pitching staff as Joe Ryan, acquired by the Twins last week in a trade for slugger Nelson Cruz.

ORIOLES-RAYS TRADE: Baltimore traded right-hander Shawn Armstrong to Tampa Bay for cash.

The right-handed reliever has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors. Armstrong has an 8.55 ERA in 20 appearances with the Orioles this season and was with Triple-A Norfolk at the time of the deal.

The Rays have been both buyers and sellers ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins and shipping right-hander Diego Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder.

Tampa Bay entered Friday trailing first-place Boston by 1 1/2 games in the AL East and leading the AL wild-card race.

BRAVES-INDIANS TRADE: Cleveland made its second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval.

Rosario signed as a free agent this winter with the Indians, who essentially signaled surrender in the AL Central on Thursday by dealing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox for a minor league pitcher.

Cleveland, which has been ravaged by injuries, trails Chicago by eight games entering a weekend series between the teams. Also, Indians Manager Terry Francona has stepped down for the rest of this season to address some serious health issues.

The 29-year-old Rosario has been on the injured list since July 6 with an oblique strain. He’s batting .254 with seven homers and 46 RBI in 78 games.

Sandoval has been mainly used as a pinch-hitter by the Braves. The 34-year-old has four pinch-hit homers this season, and is batting .178 with 11 RBI in 69 games.

Sandoval was the World Series MVP in 2012 for San Francisco.

BRAVES-MARLINS TRADE: Atlanta Braves bolstered their depleted outfield on Friday by acquiring Adam Duvall from the Miami Marlins for catcher Alex Jackson.

The 32-year-old Duvall is returning to Atlanta, where he played the last three seasons. He hit .229 and ranks among the top 10 in the National League with 22 home runs and 68 RBI in 90 games for Miami this season.

BREWERS-TIGERS TRADE: The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made another move to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson.

The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.

Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36 2/3 innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.

Olson, 22, was 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Brewers’ Class A affiliate in Appleton. The 2008 13th-round draft pick has struck out 79 batters over 69 innings.

