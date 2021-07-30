MIAMI — Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with the New York Yankees, who beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

A day after being obtained from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, Rizzo snapped a 14-inning scoreless drought for the Yankees with his solo shot in the sixth inning for the game’s first run. Rizzo drove Zach Thompson’s 1-0 cutter into the upper deck in right-center for his 15th homer of the season and a 1-0 lead.

All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in a trade with Texas on Thursday, went 0 for 4 with a walk. Rougned Odor had two RBI for the Yankees.

Jameson Tailon (7-4) won his sixth decision in a row with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. The right-hander allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two. Jonathan Loaisiga then pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 4: Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home.

The Blue Jays played at Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019.

REDS 6, METS 2: Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and Cincinnati won at New York.

Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 3: Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and Washington won at home, hours after both franchises completed trade deadline teardowns.

ORIOLES 4, TIGERS 3: Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings and Pedro Severino homered twice, leading Baltimore to a win at Detroit.

Harvey (6-10) allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter. The right-hander struck out five and pitched a third straight scoreless start for the first time in his career.

PIRATES 7, PHILLIES 0: Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over visiting Philadelphia.

